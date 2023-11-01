Open Menu

UN Committee Says 'no Winners' In War Where Thousands Of Children Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 11:11 PM

UN committee says 'no winners' in war where thousands of children killed

The UN child rights committee said Wednesday there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed", as they condemned mounting "grave human rights violations" in the Gaza Strip

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The UN child rights committee said Wednesday there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed", as they condemned mounting "grave human rights violations" in the Gaza Strip.

The committee, which monitors countries' adherence to the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, expressed its "outrage at the profound suffering of children" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Grave human rights violations against children are mounting by the minute in the Gaza Strip, and there are no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," the committee said in a statement.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 8,800 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted, while more than 22,000 people have been wounded.

The UN committee "strongly condemns the escalation of attacks by Israel against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, which had resulted in the deaths of more than 3,500 children since October 7.

"We also remain deeply concerned about children who continue to be held as hostages," it said.

"The committee calls for an end to the devastating harm being wreaked on children's lives in the occupied Palestinian territory.

We add our voice to those calling for an immediate ceasefire. We urge the immediate release of child hostages, with their caregivers, as a first urgent phase towards the release of all hostages."

The independent committee's 18 members are independent human rights experts from around the world, who serve in a personal capacity.

They said there had been "devastating reports of acts that are forbidden by international humanitarian law, including maiming, injury, abduction, forcible displacement, deprivation of medical care, food, and water".

The committee said armed conflict harmed children first and foremost, and had lifelong effects on their physical and mental health, their development and ultimately the enjoyment of all their rights.

Children are also harmed when they survive but lose parents and other family members and friends, and when they witness catastrophic events, the committee added.

They called on all parties to protect all children and provide them with the necessary medical and psychological support.

"The ceasefire should be the beginning of discussions aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in the region so that all children can fully enjoy all their rights," the committee said.

Related Topics

World Kidnapping United Nations Israel Water Gaza October Border Family All From

Recent Stories

SEDD promotes investment opportunities in Sharjah

SEDD promotes investment opportunities in Sharjah

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SIBF 2023

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SIBF 2023

12 minutes ago
 PML-N wishes to work for country’s prosperity: S ..

PML-N wishes to work for country’s prosperity: Senior leader of Pakistan Musli ..

30 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

13 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman announces grand gathering to honor ..

JUI-S chairman announces grand gathering to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani hosts dinner for Akhtar Jan Mengal

Sanjrani hosts dinner for Akhtar Jan Mengal

8 minutes ago

First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters published   

39 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

8 minutes ago
 Google Doodle pays tributes to celebrated puppetee ..

Google Doodle pays tributes to celebrated puppeteer known for ‘Uncle Sargam’ ..

8 minutes ago
 Stocks higher, dollar lower before Fed rate call

Stocks higher, dollar lower before Fed rate call

12 minutes ago
 Azeri President stresses joint military training w ..

Azeri President stresses joint military training with Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 AC Rural crackdowns on price hike in PWD, Korang T ..

AC Rural crackdowns on price hike in PWD, Korang Town

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World