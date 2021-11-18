UrduPoint.com

UN Committee To Decide On Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation Will Meet Dec. 1 - Source

The UN Credentials Committee in charge of deciding on the representation of member states, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, at the world body will meet on December 1, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday

"The meeting of the Credentials Committee is scheduled for December 1," the source said.

The representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar has been a controversial issue at the United Nations after the two countries had their governments toppled earlier this year. As of today, both countries are represented by the ambassadors appointed by the deposed governments.

