UN Committees Urge Taliban to Honor Promises to Protect Women, Girls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Monday called on the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) to honor their pledge to protect Afghan women and girls and to respect and fulfill human rights, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release.

"As the planned withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan is due to be completed within hours, the Committees urge the Taliban and all other parties to take measures to protect the lives and respect the human rights of women and children," OHCHR said in a release.

The call follows reports of targeted attacks against women, particularly academics, health workers, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil servants.

The committees stressed that the women should be praised for their contribution to Afghanistan's socioeconomic and political development rather than being attacked.

They also warned that religious norms and traditions cannot be invoked to justify violations of women's and girls' rights under international human rights law.

"The Taliban has issued a number of statements in recent days referring to their plans to form an inclusive government. They have pledged to uphold the rights of women to work and of girls to go to school. The Committees urge the Taliban to honor their own commitments and not to let history repeat itself," OHCHR added.

Women's rights under the Taliban remain an issue of concern. Earlier in August, the Islamist movement said that women would be allowed to study and work as well as take part in governmental activities. Last week, the Taliban said that female state officials would be able to resume their work after necessary regulations are worked out.

However, according to the United Nations and media reports, the movement has already forbidden women in several parts of Afghanistan to work or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative.