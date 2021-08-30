UrduPoint.com

UN Committees Urge Taliban To Honor Promises To Protect Women, Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

UN Committees Urge Taliban to Honor Promises to Protect Women, Girls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on Monday called on the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) to honor their pledge to protect Afghan women and girls and to respect and fulfill human rights, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a release.

"As the planned withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan is due to be completed within hours, the Committees urge the Taliban and all other parties to take measures to protect the lives and respect the human rights of women and children," OHCHR said in a release.

The call follows reports of targeted attacks against women, particularly academics, health workers, human rights defenders, journalists, and civil servants.

The committees stressed that the women should be praised for their contribution to Afghanistan's socioeconomic and political development rather than being attacked.

They also warned that religious norms and traditions cannot be invoked to justify violations of women's and girls' rights under international human rights law.

"The Taliban has issued a number of statements in recent days referring to their plans to form an inclusive government. They have pledged to uphold the rights of women to work and of girls to go to school. The Committees urge the Taliban to honor their own commitments and not to let history repeat itself," OHCHR added.

Women's rights under the Taliban remain an issue of concern. Earlier in August, the Islamist movement said that women would be allowed to study and work as well as take part in governmental activities. Last week, the Taliban said that female state officials would be able to resume their work after necessary regulations are worked out.

However, according to the United Nations and media reports, the movement has already forbidden women in several parts of Afghanistan to work or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative. 

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia Male Costa Rican Colon August Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

3 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.