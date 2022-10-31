UN Complains of Insufficient Inspection Capacity of Grain Deal Coordination Center

The process of getting grain out of Ukraine under the Black Sea Initiative had been getting stuck due to insufficient inspection capacity in the days before Russia suspended its participation, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following a drone attack by Ukraine on the Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol.

"In the days leading up to Russia's suspension of its participation, the process had been getting bogged down, due to insufficient inspection capacity. food for millions is stuck in an almighty maritime traffic jam, visible from space. Ships' captains are calling in, desperate to get moved up through the queue, and on with their journeys," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting.