Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:37 PM

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte Amid Military Buildup - Spokesman

Some 125,000 people that live in and around the Sirte province in Libya remain at risk amid the ongoing escalation and a potential for armed confrontation in the area, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Some 125,000 people that live in and around the Sirte province in Libya remain at risk amid the ongoing escalation and a potential for armed confrontation in the area, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says humanitarian partners are concerned about the fragile situation and a possible humanitarian disaster should the current escalations and mobilizations around Sirte lead to military operations," Dujarric said. "The lives of more than 125,000 people in and around Syria remain of great risk.

"

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the 2011 overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In mid-August, the United Nations-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

More Stories From World

