UN Concerned About Belarus Police Using Excessive Force Against Protesters - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United Nations is quite concerned about the Belarus authorities use of excessive force against protesters who dispute the results of the presidential election, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very concerned about the latest reports of escalating violence that we've seen during the protests: we've seen some very serious, including fatal, injuries, as well as reports of mass detentions and excessive use of force by security forces," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson also said that reporters covering the demonstrations in Belarus should be allowed to conduct their work freely.

"I would add that it is essential that journalists in Belarus and everywhere be allowed to do their work and conduct their work freely," Dujarric said.