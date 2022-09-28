UN Concerned About Environmental Impact of Nord Stream Pipelines' Leaks - Spokesperson

The United Nations is concerned about the environmental impact of the leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines 1 and 2 caused by explosions in the Baltic Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United Nations is concerned about the environmental impact of the leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines 1 and 2 caused by explosions in the Baltic Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We have a concern over the environment and the environmental impact this could have," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric said the United Nations hopes the authorities responsible for the pipelines' upkeep will seal them and as quickly as possible.

The UN Environment Program and the United Nations Secretariat have not been asked to get involved in this matter, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage on the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.