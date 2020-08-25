UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United Nations remains concerned about the humanitarian situation in the Libyan city of Sirte, where more than 125,000 people may be put at risk in case of a military confrontation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We remain concerned about a possible humanitarian disaster should a continued escalation and mobilization around Sirte lead to military operations," Dujarric said. "The lives of more than 125,000 people in and around Sirte remain at great risk."

On Friday, Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

The rival Tobruk-based House of Representatives welcomed and supported the ceasefire for it may ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make Sirte a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.