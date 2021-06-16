UN Concerned About Humanitarian Situation in Syria Ahead of UNSC Vote on Aid Delivery

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United Nations is seriously concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria ahead of the UN Security Council's vote next month on the renewal of cross-border aid mechanism, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are indeed very concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation of 13.4 million people throughout the country," Dujarric said. "The situation is particularly dire in northwest Syria."

The spokesman said more than 90 percent of 3.4 million people in need in the region are facing catastrophic shortages, and the only means to reach them is using the last remaining Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey.

Through the crossing, humanitarian organizations can bring aid to some 2.4 million Syrians per month, and the operation comprises nearly half of all assistance in Syria, Dujarric said.

"As the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] has stressed, the large-scale cross-border response for an additional 12 months is essential to save lives and that we have no alternative," Dujarric added.

The UN Security Council's authorization to use the Bab al-Hawa crossings is due to expire on July 10.