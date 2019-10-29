UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Concerned About Kashmir Rights Abuses - Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Kashmiris in the Indian-controlled part of the region continue to be denied basic human rights despite appearances in New Delhi that restrictions have been scaled back, a UN watchdog said.

Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a report out Tuesday that the commission urged India to fully restore the rights to Kashmiris.

"We are extremely concerned that the population of Indian-Administered Kashmir continues to be deprived of a wide range of human rights," he wrote.

India split up its portion of Kashmir and downgraded it from autonomy to a territory, imposing strict curfews and a total communications blackout amid a global outcry and threats from Pakistan.

Colville said that despite improvements in the living conditions internet blackout persisted and undeclared curfew remained in parts of the territory.

Restrictions on gatherings are in place and people are being intimidated by arms groups, who have been injuring and killing residents.

There have been claims of arrests and torture in custody. Among those jailed are at least four journalists.

The top Indian court has been slow to react to the reported transgressions, while major political decisions have been imposed on the population without approval of local leaders.

