UN Concerned About Massive Flow Of People Trying To Leave Afghanistan - Spokesperson

Wed 01st September 2021

The United Nations is concerned that the latest developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of the country will generate a massive flow of refugees and urges neighboring countries to open up their doors, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

"Our concern is about an expected massive flow of people trying to leave Afghanistan who are fleeing persecution, or maybe fleeing violence. It is important that in the immediate phase, the neighboring countries open up their doors," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric also said it is important to note that the global responsibility toward Afghan refugees is not limited to those countries that border Afghanistan.

"We will need a global show of solidarity," Dujarric added.

