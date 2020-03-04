UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned About Possible Coronavirus Outbreak In Syria's Idlib - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN Concerned About Possible Coronavirus Outbreak in Syria's Idlib - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the possibility of a novel coronavirus outbreak in Syria's Idlib province and has started working on contingency plans, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Kevin Kennedy told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's something we are concerned about. So far - knock on wood - there are no reported cases," Kennedy said during a UN briefing via video link.

Kennedy noted that the harsh conditions at refugee camps and the lack of sanitation there provided fertile ground for "all kinds of diseases."

Kennedy called the crisis in Idlib "the biggest in the world today" and argued that it deserved as much attention as the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an ongoing crisis that in my mind deserves equal attention," Kennedy said. "Like with coronavirus... I think we don't see an end to this either unless the shooting stops."

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week when Islamic militants carried out an operation against Syrian government troops, prompting retaliatory. Turkey said more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces and retaliated by downing Syrian jets and helicopters as well as bringing in significant number of armored units.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military members were among the Islamic terrorists and were caught up in the attack. .

