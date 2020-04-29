UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned About Potential Crisis In Yemen After 5 New COVID-19 Reported - Spokesman

Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

UN Concerned About Potential Crisis in Yemen After 5 New COVID-19 Reported - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United Nations is aware of reports confirming five new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Yemen and remains concerned that an outbreak could potentially overwhelm the country's already fragile health care system, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have seen reports this morning from the government of Yemen confirming five additional COVID-19 cases in the country," Dujarric said. "We remain deeply concerned of the potential of the virus to quickly overwhelm Yemen's already overstretched health system.

"

The United Nations and local health authorities continue their efforts to curb the transmission of the virus and are currently preparing isolation units in specific hospitals and have already secured medical supplies.

On April 10, Yemen reported its first COVID-19 case in the eastern province of Hadramaut.

Yemen has experienced a long-running armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.

