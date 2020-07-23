UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned About Rising Number of Coronavirus Cases in Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria and limited testing capabilities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us they remain concerned about the rising number of the virus cases across Syria. The Syrian Ministry of Health has announced 561 COVID-19 cases; 22 lab-confirmed cases have been reported in northwest Syria; additionally, ten cases have now been reported in the northeast, including one death," Dujarric said.

"While COVID-19 cases across Syria remain relatively low, the level of testing is extremely limited."

Dujarric said that some 10,000 tests have been conducted in the capital Damascus, but fewer than 3,000 tests in the northwest of Syria and only 200 in the northeast of the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Syria has so far reported a total of 35 novel coronavirus-related fatalities.

More Stories From World

