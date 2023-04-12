UN Concerned About Situation With Ukrainian Orthodox Church - OHCHR

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is concerned about the situation around the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and is analyzing its impact on human rights in Ukraine, OHCHR spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of attacks on parishioners and attempts to seize churches belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church by the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine across the country.

The UN human rights office is concerned about these developments and is analyzing their impact on human rights, the spokeswoman said, adding that, the UN calls on all parties involved to refrain from any action that could further exacerbate tensions or lead to a worsening of the situation towards violence.