UN Concerned About Spike in Hostilities in Syria - Report

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The UN is concerned about the surge in hostilities in Syria, which makes the country unsuitable for the repatriation of refugees, according to the 24th report of the UN Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, released on Tuesday.

The report covers the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. In the recent months, according to the document, there has been an increase in hostilities and violence in the northwest, northeast and south of Syria. The Syrian economy has also deteriorated rapidly over the period under review, leading to a surge in the bread prices. The level of food security dropped by half compared to the previous year, the report said.

"Over the past year, the deepening economic crisis, the pandemic and the violations described in the present report - through shelling, air strikes, improvised explosive devices, targeted killings, arbitrary and incommunicado detention and torture - combined to worsen the human rights situation for many Syrians," the report stated.

The experts of the commission noted that the parties to the conflict continued to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, violating basic human rights of Syrians.

The commission further reported that Syrian President Bashar Assad, who controls about 70% of the territory and 40% of the population, makes no attempts to unite the country or seek reconciliation. On the contrary, cases of arbitrary arrest and incommunicado detention by government forces continue, the document said.

Furthermore, the commission continued to register cases of torture and sexual violence in places of detention, as well as death in custody and kidnapping. Additionally, air strikes and ground attacks on medical facilities, markets and residential areas have resumed in Syria, resulting in numerous civilian casualties despite a ceasefire agreement signed between Russia and Turkey in March 2020, according to the report.

"The Syrian Arab Republic does not yet offer a safe and stable environment for sustainable and dignified returns of refugees, nor for the 6.7 million displaced persons inside the country," the report said.

The commission is expected to formally present the report on September 23 at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.