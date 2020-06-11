UN Concerned About US Sanctions Against International Criminal Court Officials - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the decision by US President Donald Trump to authorize economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who are investigating US military actions in Afghanistan and will continue to follow the developments closely, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

"We have taken note with concern of these reports of the executive order authorizing sanctions against certain individuals at the International Criminal Court," Dujarric said. "We will obviously continue to follow very closely any developments on this issue."