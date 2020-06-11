UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Concerned About US Sanctions Against International Criminal Court Officials - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

UN Concerned About US Sanctions Against International Criminal Court Officials - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the decision by US President Donald Trump to authorize economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who are investigating US military actions in Afghanistan and will continue to follow the developments closely, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

"We have taken note with concern of these reports of the executive order authorizing sanctions against certain individuals at the International Criminal Court," Dujarric said. "We will obviously continue to follow very closely any developments on this issue."

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC United Nations White House Trump Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

2 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov Says Russia Confirms Invitations to Resched ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.