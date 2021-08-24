UrduPoint.com

UN 'Concerned' At Possible Taliban Attack In North-Central Afghanistan - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) United Nations officials are "very concerned" about a possible new Taliban (outlawed in Russia) armed offensive against the Tajik-majority populated Panjshir Valley in north-central Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The last thing the people in Afghanistan need is continued armed conflict," Dujarric said when asked about reports of a new Taliban military buildup against the Panjshir Valley. "We are very concerned at the humanitarian impact of continued fighting anywhere in Afghanistan."

Taliban forces are reported to have surrounded independent militia local forces in the Panjshir valley led by Ahmad Massoud, son of renowned anti-Taliban figure Ahmad Shah Massoud assassinated on the eve of the September 11 attacks.

Both sides have claimed they are trying to resolve differences between them peacefully.

The Panjshir Valley, or Valley of the Five Lions is located in north-central Afghanistan, 93 miles north of Kabul, near the Hindu Kush mountain range. The valley is divided by the Panjshir River and is populated by more than 100,000 people, including Afghanistan's largest concentration of ethnic Tajiks.

