UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Concerned By Belarus' Sentence To Lukashenko's Challenger Babariko - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

UN Concerned by Belarus' Sentence to Lukashenko's Challenger Babariko - Spokesman

The United Nations is concerned by the sentencing of Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in prison, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press bringing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The United Nations is concerned by the sentencing of Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in prison, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press bringing on Tuesday.

"We've seen these reports, which are concerning," Dujarric said when asked about the sentencing. "We would want to reiterate our call for an open dialogue between the various political forces in Belarus."

The Belarusian Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Viktor Babariko, the former chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, to 14 years in prison over charges of financial crimes.

Related Topics

Supreme Court United Nations Belarus

Recent Stories

3 Hesco officers suspended for involvement in powe ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Says FBI Agents Made Unauthorized $2Mln B ..

2 minutes ago

Delta Variant Spreading Across Canada, Majority of ..

2 minutes ago

Govt introducing holistic reforms to improve gover ..

11 minutes ago

10 drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon holde ..

11 minutes ago

An-26 Passenger Plane Crashes in Russia's Kamchatk ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.