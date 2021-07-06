The United Nations is concerned by the sentencing of Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in prison, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press bringing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The United Nations is concerned by the sentencing of Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Viktor Babariko to 14 years in prison, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press bringing on Tuesday.

"We've seen these reports, which are concerning," Dujarric said when asked about the sentencing. "We would want to reiterate our call for an open dialogue between the various political forces in Belarus."

The Belarusian Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Viktor Babariko, the former chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, to 14 years in prison over charges of financial crimes.