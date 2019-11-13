UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned By Casualties Reported On Both Sides Amid Gaza Escalation - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United Nations is concerned about the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel that has led to casualties on both sides, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli Army said that about 190 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We are concerned about reports of casualties on either side and beyond that, we are monitoring the situation very closely," Haq said.

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

The 42-year-old leader was said to have been responsible for hundreds of terror attacks and was suspected of preparing a new attack against Israel.

