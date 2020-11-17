UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th November 2020

UN Concerned by Erdogan Visit to Varosha, Position on Status Remains Unchanged - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United Nations has been following with concern Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the northern Cypriot fenced-off town of Varosha and reiterated its unchanged position on the status of the area, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Erdogan announced the town's reopening in October, saying he would go there for a "picnic." He arrived in the area on Sunday to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"We've, obviously, been following what's been going on over the weekend in Varosha very closely and I would say with concern," Dujarric said. "Our position on Varosha remains unchanged, and we're guided by the relevant Security Council resolutions."

Following the 1974 military operation by Ankara to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, Cyprus has been essentially divided, with the Turkish part recognized solely by Turkey.

Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, was transformed into a ghost town following the Turkish invasion.

United Nations Security Council resolutions 550 and 789 condemn all resettlement attempts in the area.

Dujarric said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to avoid unilateral actions risking to trigger tensions on the island and undermine a return to dialogue.

"We believe it is important to resume a viable and comprehensive negotiation process and remain committed to supporting the two sides in revitalizing the political process," the spokesman said.

The United Nations stands ready to explore the possibility of convening an informal five‘plus‘UN meeting when appropriate, he added.

