UN Concerned By Fighting In Panjshir Valley, Calls To Avoid Civilian Casualties -Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:27 PM

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls to Avoid Civilian Casualties -Spokesman

The United Nations is gravely concerned about the ongoing fighting in Panjshir valley in Afghanistan and calls to avoid civilian casualties, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"Any continued fighting is of great concern to us, making humanitarian situation that's difficult even worse... it increases the issues of access for us," Dujarric said. "I think the message is that it's very important... for the parties to avoid targeting civilians, avoiding civilian casualties, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure."

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban.

