UN Concerned By Increased Hostilities In Northwest Syria, Calls To De-Escalate - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

UN Concerned by Increased Hostilities in Northwest Syria, Calls to De-Escalate - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The United Nations denounces the escalation of hostilities that target civilians in northwest Syria and calls for an immediate end to the violence, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Ms. Najat Rochdi condemns the recent intensification of hostilities in northwest Syria, in particular, aerial bombardments and the reported use of barrel bombs, killing tens of civilians including women and children," the statement said.

"Ms. Rochdi calls for immediate de-escalation and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law."

According to the statement, attacks on health and education facilities also continue in the area, adding up to the hardships that the local population faces, including mass displacement, dire conditions in refugee camps, as well as dropping winter temperatures and flooding.

Rochdi reminded in the statement that the warring parties in Syria must protect at all times civilians and civilian infrastructure and guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access.

