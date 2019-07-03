UN Concerned by Military Exchanges Between Syria and Turkey in Idlib - Spokesman

The United Nations is concerned about an attack on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United Nations is concerned about an attack on Turkish observation post in Syria 's Idlib de-escalation zone, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The United Nations is aware of reports of close military exchanges between the Syrian government and the Turkish observation posts in the middle of the Idlib de-escalation area, including mortar fire, which Turkey Defense Ministry indicates has resulted in Turkish casualties. These incidents are of grave concern and remind us of the violence in Idlib is not just a humanitarian issue; it also poses a significant risk to regional stability and security," Dujarric said.

One Turkish soldier was killed and three others injured on Thursday in the attack. According to Ankara, the shelling was conducted from the territory controlled by the Syrian government and was deliberate.

The United Nations repeats Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an immediate de-escalation in Syria's northwest and for recommitment by all parties to the Memorandum of 17 September 2018 to fully implement the agreements on stabilization in Idlib, Dujarric said.

The spokesman also noted that UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who is now visiting Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, expressed his intention to visit Damascus in the near future.

During the talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces.

The northwestern Idlib province is home to scores of various groups, including the Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation and Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia). Around 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, are currently operating in the region.