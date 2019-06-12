UN Concerned by Missile Attack on Saudi Airport, Warns Against Escalation - Spokesman

The United Nations urges all parties to the conflict in Yemen to avoid further escalation after a Houthi missile struck a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Nations urges all parties to the conflict in Yemen to avoid further escalation after a Houthi missile struck a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia , wounding 26 people, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned over the missile attack on the Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, we urge all parties to prevent any further incidents which risk escalating the current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional security and undermine the UN-led political process," Haq told reporters.

The spokesman reiterated the UN's call on all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as engage in an inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue to halt the confrontations.

Earlier in the day, Houthi missiles hit the arrivals hall of the Abha airport, wounding 26 passengers from India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted two combat drones launched by Houthi forces to target the King Khaled Military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition of Arab states has been battling Houthi forces in Yemen since 2015 at the request of the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.