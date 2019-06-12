UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Concerned By Missile Attack On Saudi Airport, Warns Against Escalation - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

UN Concerned by Missile Attack on Saudi Airport, Warns Against Escalation - Spokesman

The United Nations urges all parties to the conflict in Yemen to avoid further escalation after a Houthi missile struck a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Nations urges all parties to the conflict in Yemen to avoid further escalation after a Houthi missile struck a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding 26 people, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned over the missile attack on the Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia, we urge all parties to prevent any further incidents which risk escalating the current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional security and undermine the UN-led political process," Haq told reporters.

The spokesman reiterated the UN's call on all sides to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as engage in an inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue to halt the confrontations.

Earlier in the day, Houthi missiles hit the arrivals hall of the Abha airport, wounding 26 passengers from India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted two combat drones launched by Houthi forces to target the King Khaled Military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition of Arab states has been battling Houthi forces in Yemen since 2015 at the request of the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

Related Topics

India Attack World United Nations Yemen Abha Saudi Arabia 2015 All From Government Million Arab Airport

Recent Stories

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

6 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

8 seconds ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

10 seconds ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

11 seconds ago

EU Human Rights Commissioner Calls for Release of ..

14 seconds ago

Maryam Safdar doing politics of self-interest, has ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.