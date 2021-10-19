UrduPoint.com

UN Concerned By North Korea Missile Launch - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

UN Concerned by North Korea Missile Launch - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United Nations is concerned about the recent missile launches by North Korea, including reports of one missile being launched from a submarine into waters off Japan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan and South Korea detected the launch of an unidentified missile from the North toward the Sea of Japan. Seoul later identified the projectile as a short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that there were two distinct launches from North Korea.

"We are concerned about the latest reported launches from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including the report that a ballistic missile was launched from the sea," Haq told a press briefing

"At this point, we'd like to just reiterate what the Secretary-General has repeatedly been saying: we've repeatedly called on the DPRK leadership to comply fully with its international obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions and .

.. to swiftly resume diplomatic efforts towards sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he added.

