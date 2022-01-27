The United Nations is concerned about North Korea's recent projectile launches and calls for relaunching diplomatic talks toward the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United Nations is concerned about North Korea's recent projectile launches and calls for relaunching diplomatic talks toward the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan. After that, the Kyodo news agency reported that the projectiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"This series of launches of various projectiles is of great concern to us and yet again another reminder to renew the diplomatic talks and to lead to what we want as an end result to complete and verifiable denuclearization," Dujarric told a press briefing.