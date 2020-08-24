UN Concerned by Reports of Burkina Faso Diplomat Beating His Employee - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The United Nations is concerned by reports about a diplomat from the Burkina Faso permanent mission to the world body in New York attacked his female employee and expects the mission and the US authorities to address the issue bilaterally, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have seen the reports in the press. These reports of what happened are very concerning, indeed. We expect the mission of Burkina Faso and the host-country authorities to address the matter bilaterally," Dujarric said.

On August 15, Sylvestre Compaore from Burkina Faso allegedly beat his employee with a broom and then bound her wrists, New York Post reported.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for cuts and bruises and then released. The authorities did not arrest Compaore because he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Dujarric said this is a bilateral matter between the United States, a host-country for the UN headquarters in New York City, and Burkina Faso.

"We will, of course, continue to engage with the mission and the host country as appropriate," Dijarric added.