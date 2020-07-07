UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned By Reports Of Foreign Airstrikes On Libya's Al-Watiya Base - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about reports of air raids carried out by unidentified foreign aircraft on Sunday against the Al-Watiya airbase in Libya and is reminding all parties to respect the arms embargo, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

In May, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) recaptured the Al-Watiya airbase located near the capital of Tripoli from the Libyan National Army (LNA).

"Obviously, we're concerned by the reports of attacks on the base, from what we understand, carried out by an unidentified foreign aircraft," Dujarric said.

"We need to remind all the parties to respect the arms embargo."

Dujarric warmed that the latest tensions, heightened by some Libyan and international actors, could only inflame the situation and lead to further military escalation with devastating consequences for civilians.

For almost a decade, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the western-based GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the LNA.

