UN Concerned by Reports of Taliban Playing Host to Late al-Qaeda Leader - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United Nations is concerned by reports that the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) played host to the late al-Qaeda (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader, UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"The Taliban say they are actively fighting IS (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and al-Qaeda, but recent developments, including the discovery of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, have somewhat changed the picture. We continue to monitor the situation closely. We are concerned, but continue to work," Alakbarov said.

This recent development makes the task of mobilizing resources for Afghanistan even more difficult, the UN official noted.

Overall, the number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan has decreased compared to previous years, according to Alakbarov. Afghanistan, however, is seeing a rise in terrorist attacks in the run-up to the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover and US troop withdrawal, he added.

On August 1, President Joe Biden announced that al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul on July 31. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban "grossly" violated the Trump-era Doha agreement by hosting and sheltering the al-Qaeda leader.