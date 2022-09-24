UrduPoint.com

UN Concerned By Reports Of Victims At Protests In Iran - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UN Concerned by Reports of Victims at Protests in Iran - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United Nations is concerned about reports of victims during protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Looking at what's going on today, we're, obviously, concerned about the reports of peaceful protests being met by excessive use of force, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries. We call on security forces to refrain from using unnecessary and disproportionate force and appeal to all to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation," Dujarric told journalists.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation.

According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Iranian women started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair and burning hijabs, which they are obligated to wear.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Amini's family and ordered a special investigation into her death. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

The protests have still continued across the country. So far, 26 demonstrators and policemen have been killed in violent clashes during the rallies, according to Iranian state-run media.

Related Topics

Attack Police United Nations Iran Social Media Died Young Tehran September Women Family Media All From

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

13 minutes ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

13 minutes ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

16 minutes ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

16 minutes ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

16 minutes ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.