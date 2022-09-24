UN Concerned by Reports of Victims at Protests in Iran - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United Nations is concerned about reports of victims during protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Looking at what's going on today, we're, obviously, concerned about the reports of peaceful protests being met by excessive use of force, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries. We call on security forces to refrain from using unnecessary and disproportionate force and appeal to all to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation," Dujarric told journalists.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation.

According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Iranian women started publishing videos on social media that show them cutting their hair and burning hijabs, which they are obligated to wear.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Amini's family and ordered a special investigation into her death. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

The protests have still continued across the country. So far, 26 demonstrators and policemen have been killed in violent clashes during the rallies, according to Iranian state-run media.