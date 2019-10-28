UN Concerned by Rights Abuses in Clashes Between Myanmar Army, Arakan Rebels - Spokesman

The United Nations expressed serious concern about the reported incidents of human rights violations in the recently escalated fighting between Myanmar's military and the Rakhine state's insurgent group Arakan Army, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The United Nations expressed serious concern about the reported incidents of human rights violations in the recently escalated fighting between Myanmar 's military and the Rakhine state's insurgent group Arakan Army UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they are deeply concerned by the impact of stepped-up fighting in Myanmar's Rakhine State," Haq told reporters. "Human rights violations and abuses continued to be reported."

Haq explained that civilians in Rakhine state have in recent days been caught up in the desolation of fighting between the Myanmar's military and the insurgents in Rathedaung township.

In wake of increased violence, the United Nations appeals to all conflicting parties to comply with the international humanitarian law and facilitate prompt access to people in need of assistance, Haq said.

In 2017, Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on minority Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts there.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have since fled Myanmar mainly to neighboring Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army seeks greater autonomy for Rakhine and has intensified fighting with the Myanmar military since 2018.