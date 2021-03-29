UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned By Situation In Mozambique's Palma, Deplores Deadly Attacks - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

UN Concerned by Situation in Mozambique's Palma, Deplores Deadly Attacks - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United Nations is deeply concern about the evolving situation in the town of Palma in Mozambique and condemns in strong terms last week's deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror group, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned by the still evolving situation in Palma where armed attacks began on March 24, reportedly killing dozens of people, including some trying to flee a hotel where they had taken shelter," Dujarric said.

"We strongly condemn the attacks and extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Mozambique."

Earlier in the day, a representative of a local civil rights group, Women's and Girls Association, told Sputnik that at least 57 people, among them seven foreigners, were killed in last week's militant attack.

Nearly 2,000 locals fled to nearby forests, while field workers, among them foreigners, and officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. The military has announced an operation to retake the destroyed town.

