UN Concerned By Tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border, Calls for Restraint - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United Nations has been following with concern reports of tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and urged both sides to show restraint and avoid actions risking to escalate the tensions, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Armenia's Defense Ministry said three Armenian soldiers were killed in border clashes in the eastern Gegharkunik Province. Later, Yerevan and Baku agreed on a ceasefire brokered by Russia's peacekeeping forces.

"We have been following with growing concern continuing reports of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border, including the latest incident reported today," Haq said. "While the UN is not in a position to verify such reports, we urge both sides to exercise restraint, refrain from any actions that escalate tensions and address related concerns through dialogue."