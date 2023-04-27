UrduPoint.com

UN Concerned By Use Of Depleted Uranium Anywhere, Including In Ukraine - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:26 PM

UN Concerned by Use of Depleted Uranium Anywhere, Including in Ukraine - Spokesman

The United Nations is concerned about the use of depleted uranium anywhere in the world, including Ukraine, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday, after the United Kingdom confirmed having sent depleted uranium armor-piercing rounds for Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United Nations is concerned about the use of depleted uranium anywhere in the world, including Ukraine, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday, after the United Kingdom confirmed having sent depleted uranium armor-piercing rounds for Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev.

"You are well aware of our concerns about the use of depleted uranium anywhere in the world and this would apply here," Haq told a briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to ..

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to PTI: SAPM Malik

5 minutes ago
 US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Serge ..

US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Sergey Cherkasov - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s de ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Kar ..

18 minutes ago
 US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Lev ..

US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Level of Nuclear Forces - Ambassa ..

12 minutes ago
 Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting ..

Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting Makkah & Madinah

12 minutes ago
 Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public O ..

Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public Office for 3 Years - Authoritie ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.