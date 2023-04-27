UN Concerned by Use of Depleted Uranium Anywhere, Including in Ukraine - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United Nations is concerned about the use of depleted uranium anywhere in the world, including Ukraine, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday, after the United Kingdom confirmed having sent depleted uranium armor-piercing rounds for Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev.

"You are well aware of our concerns about the use of depleted uranium anywhere in the world and this would apply here," Haq told a briefing.