UN Concerned by Violence in Northwest Syria, Calls for Full Ceasefire - Spokesman

The United Nations expressed its concern over the continued hostilities in northwest Syria that target civilian population and reaffirmed its call on all parties for a full nationwide ceasefire, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"Hostilities in northwest Syria continue almost daily, despite the March 5 ceasefire agreement. Across the country, civilian casualties continue to be reported," Dujarric said. "Once again, we affirm the Secretary-General's call for a full countrywide ceasefire."

Dujarric said that while airstrikes have subsided following the ceasefire agreement, the number of incidents involving improvised explosive devices, clashes between non-state armed groups, and targeted attacks across Idlib and northern Aleppo has increased.

He said that in August and September, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights verified at least 217 incidents, in which 108 civilians were killed and 172 injured as a result of the hostilities.

Besides, humanitarian workers responding to the crisis in the country also continue to be injured or killed in the violence.

Dujarric further called on all parties to respect their obligations under the international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province and on conducting joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway.