UN Concerned Clashes In Yemen's Hodeida Putting Civilians At Risk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:32 PM

UN concerned clashes in Yemen's Hodeida putting civilians at risk

The United Nations warned Thursday that thousands of Yemeni civilians were at risk in the western province of Hodeida after an increase in military clashes this month

Hodeida (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The United Nations warned Thursday that thousands of Yemeni civilians were at risk in the western province of Hodeida after an increase in military clashes this month.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a war between the internationally recognised government and the Huthi rebels that has triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis.

The latest clashes in the rebel-held Red Sea port city of Hodeida -- the main gateway for food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the rest of the country -- are the most violent since a truce negotiated in the area by the United Nations came into force in 2018.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement that "concern is increasing" with "thousands of civilians at risk".

More Stories From World

