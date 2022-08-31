UN Concerned Electoral Process Stalemate in Libya Poses Security Threat - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United Nations is worried that the electoral process stalemate in Libya poses a threat to security there, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday.

"I am deeply concerned that the ongoing stalemate and continued delays in implementing the electoral process pose a growing threat to security in and around Tripoli and potentially to all Libyans," DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

Last week, clashes broke in Tripoli between detachments loyal to Government of National Unity head Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and a rival administration lead by Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by Libya's parliament.

Libya's Health Ministry said on Sunday that the death toll from the clashes increased to 32 while the number of injured reached 159.