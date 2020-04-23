UN Concerned Over High Food Insecurity Situation, Lack of Health Care in Rukban Camp- OCHA

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The UN is deeply concerned over the humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian border with Jordan, which is facing a high level of food insecurity and lack of healthcare, especially after access to a UN-supported health clinic on the Jordanian side of the border was closed, David Swanson, Regional Spokesman for the Syria crisis of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told Sputnik.

"The UN continues to remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Rukban. Families are living in tents and are exposed to harsh weather elements. There is limited fuel, and families often resort to burning unsafe materials, like rubbish, to generate heat. There is a high level of food insecurity and insufficient health care services," Swanson said.

According to the official, residents of the camp still have access to the UN-sponsored water deliveries.

"Access to a UN-supported health clinic on the Jordanian side of the border, unfortunately, ceased in March due to border closures and mitigation measures imposed by the Jordanian government in light of COVID-19," he added.

So far, there have been no recorded cases of COVID-19 in Rukban, Swanson noted. Last week, authorities in northeastern Syria, where another refugee camp, Al Hol, is located, reported the first death from COVID-19.

According to the SANA state news agency, citing the Syrian Health Ministry, there have been 42 COVID-19 cases in total and three deaths in the country.

The last UN delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Rukban camp was in September 2019, when a joint convoy of the UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy received permission for access.

"So long as civilians remain at Rukban, the UN will continue to advocate for full access to provide regular humanitarian assistance, including seeking assurances for the necessary security guarantees for humanitarian staff," Swanson said.

The joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation also expressed particular concern over health risks that Rukban camp might face amid the pandemic in its statement on Wednesday.