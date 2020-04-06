UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Concerned Over Interruptions Of Services In Syria Needed To Fight COVID-19 - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN Concerned Over Interruptions of Services in Syria Needed to Fight COVID-19 - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United Nations is concerned over interruptions of services essential to fight the new coronavirus in Syria as the number of disease cases in the country reached 19 with two fatalities, UN Spokesperson Stephene Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"Humanitarian colleagues tell us that the Syrian government has now confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths," Dujarric said during a daily briefing. "As the UN and humanitarian partners work around the clock ... they face additional challenges as the result of nine years of crisis."

Among these challenges, Dujarric said, are a fragile health system, insufficient water and sanitation infrastructure, limited access to some areas due to ongoing hostilities, the impact of sanctions and global travel restrictions.

"The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Imran Riza as well as the UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Kevin Kennedy expressed their deep concern over persistent interruption to essential services, particularly those vital to safeguard community health against the virus," he said.

UN efforts to fight the new coronavirus in Syria, spearheaded by the World Health Organization, include testing and surveillance, providing protective equipment, training of health workers and disseminating messages of prevention and protection, he said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Water Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

6 minutes ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

1 hour ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

1 hour ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.