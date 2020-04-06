UN Concerned Over Interruptions of Services in Syria Needed to Fight COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United Nations is concerned over interruptions of services essential to fight the new coronavirus in Syria as the number of disease cases in the country reached 19 with two fatalities, UN Spokesperson Stephene Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"Humanitarian colleagues tell us that the Syrian government has now confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths," Dujarric said during a daily briefing. "As the UN and humanitarian partners work around the clock ... they face additional challenges as the result of nine years of crisis."

Among these challenges, Dujarric said, are a fragile health system, insufficient water and sanitation infrastructure, limited access to some areas due to ongoing hostilities, the impact of sanctions and global travel restrictions.

"The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Imran Riza as well as the UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Kevin Kennedy expressed their deep concern over persistent interruption to essential services, particularly those vital to safeguard community health against the virus," he said.

UN efforts to fight the new coronavirus in Syria, spearheaded by the World Health Organization, include testing and surveillance, providing protective equipment, training of health workers and disseminating messages of prevention and protection, he said.