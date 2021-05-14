(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over the future of the office of the Polish commissioner for human rights following the parliament's rejection of the latest candidate for the national ombudsman.

On Thursday, the Polish Senate voted down the candidature of Bartlomiej Wroblewski, a lawmaker from the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, marking the fourth time the parliament failed to fill the position. At the same time, the extended term of the current ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, is coming to an end following the ruling of the constitutional court, which did not allow Bodnar to stay until his successor is appointed.

"We wish to express our concern regarding developments that may threaten the work of this important institution," the OHCHR stated, noting that the ombudsman institution is integral to protect human rights and equality in Poland "in an independent and effective manner.

"

The OHCHR also criticized the court's decision to declare Bondar's term extension until new office-holder is appointed as "unconstitutional." According to the ruling, the current commissioner has three months since its issue date, April 15, to leave the office.

"In light of this, we are concerned that should a successor not be appointed within this three-month period, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, will have to function without a Commissioner, seriously limiting its effectiveness as an institution and negatively impacting the promotion and protection of human rights in Poland," the OHCHR said.

The document was signed by major European and global human rights organizations that collectively urged the Polish authorities to ensure transparent selection process and an orderly transition to a new human rights commissioner in line with the country's international commitments.