UN Concerned Over Shellings In Northwest Syria - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United Nations is deeply concerned over daily reports of intermittent shelling in Syria's northwest area of a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Despite the March 6 ceasefire between the Russian Federation and Turkey, reports of intermittent shelling continue on a daily basis," Dujarric said.

According to his data, between April 30 and May 4 artillery shelling reportedly affected 12 communities - nine in the Idlib governorate, one in the Northern Aleppo governorate and two in Hama governorate.

Massive cross border assistance continues to pore in the area, including supplies needed to fight coronavirus outbreaks. In April alone some 1,365 trucks arrived from Turkey, another 130 have already crossed in May, Dujarric said.

