UN Concerned Over Slowdown In Black Sea Grain Initiative Implementation - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United Nations have expressed their concern over the slowdown in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative during the months of April and May, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I can tell you that we are concerned about the continuous slowdown of the implementation of the Black Sea initiative observed particularly in the month of April and May," Dujarric told correspondents during a press briefing.

Dujarric said that in May, 33 grain vessels departed from Ukrainian ports, a figure half of the one observed during the month of April, adding that only three ships left from the Port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi.

Moreover, the amount of grain shipped out of Ukrainian ports in May significantly decrease to 1.

3 million metric tons, Dujarric said, which represent less than half of April's. He continued saying that since May 24, the number of inspection teams from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) decrease by one, to two.

Jointly with Russia's decision to halt new grain vessel registrations to the port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi until Ukraine resumes ammonia exports, the decrease in the number of inspection teams has also contributed to the decrease of daily inspections to an average of three, Dujarric said.

"This is a very serious situation. We need to move forward," he continued.

Dujarric said that the UN will continue actively engaging with all the parties involved to ensure the resumption of operations under the initiative which was extended in mid-May until July 17.

