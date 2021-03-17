UrduPoint.com
UN Concerned UK Decision To Increase Nuclear Arsenal Could Damage Stability - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

UN Concerned UK Decision to Increase Nuclear Arsenal Could Damage Stability - Spokesman

The United Nations is concerned that the decision by the United Kingdom to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal could have a damaging impact on global stability at a time when nuclear risks are higher than they have been since the Cold War, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United Nations is concerned that the decision by the United Kingdom to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal could have a damaging impact on global stability at a time when nuclear risks are higher than they have been since the Cold War, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We do express our concern at the UK his decision to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal, which is contrary to its obligations to Article Six of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and it could have a damaging impact on global stability and efforts to pursue a world free of nuclear weapons at a time when nuclear weapon risks are higher than they have been since the Cold War," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

