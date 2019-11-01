UN Concerned With Haiti Protests' Adverse Impact on Citizens Access to Welfare System

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses its concern regarding the ongoing crisis in Haiti limiting its citizens access to food, education, and healthcare, Spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses its concern regarding the ongoing crisis in Haiti limiting its citizens access to food, education , and healthcare, Spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said on Friday.

For months Haiti has been gripped by massive protests demanding President Jovenel Moise's resignation over allegations of embezzling funds from Venezuela's PetroCaribe oil program, established to improve the country's public services.

"Since the beginning of the school year in September, most children across Haiti have been unable to go to school. Roadblocks and violence have meant that people, particularly in regions outside the capital, have had serious difficulty accessing food, drinking water, medicine and fuel. The health sector has been hit particularly hard, with shortages of electricity, fuel, supplies, and the inability of many medical personnel to reach their places of work," she said in a statement, urging all parties to refrain from hindering work of schools and hospitals, as well as delivery of food and medicine via humanitarian channels.

Hurtado also decried the recent escalation of violence which led to the deaths of approximately 42 people, including one journalist.

"We urge all actors to refrain from targeting journalists and respect the freedom of the media to report on the situation," she added.

The spokeswoman stressed the need for all actors to ease the suffering of the Haitian people and confirmed the UN office's commitment to facilitate an arrival to a peaceful solution to the crisis.