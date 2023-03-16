UrduPoint.com

UN Concludes Russia Failed To Provide Decent Drug Dependence Treatment To Pregnant Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 09:13 PM

UN Concludes Russia Failed to Provide Decent Drug Dependence Treatment to Pregnant Woman

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has concluded on Thursday that the Russian authorities failed to provide gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services to a pregnant woman back in 2011

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has concluded on Thursday that the Russian authorities failed to provide gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services to a pregnant woman back in 2011.

"CEDAW has found various violations of a woman's rights as she had no access to affordable, medically appropriate, gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services during pregnancy," the statement read.

The complaint was filed before the CEDAW in 2018 by Oksana Shpagina, who claimed that she had not been provided with appropriate medical services during pregnancy due to her chronic drug dependence.

At the time, health officials advised Shpagina to terminate her pregnancy since her medical condition could affect the future child's health. The woman also claimed that doctors in a drug rehabilitation clinic refused to provide treatment fearing it could harm the pregnancy.

Shpagina argued that she developed a fear of doctors and medical procedures due to the "humiliation and inferiority" that health authorities had caused her.

The CEDAW found that Russia "failed to ensure that the victim was protected from discrimination in the healthcare system and had failed to take appropriate measures to eliminate such discrimination."

After giving birth, Shpagina experienced frequent health issues, including several relapses into illicit drug use. The woman was also arrested twice and eventually imprisoned for making and possessing drugs, before she died in 2019.

The committee requested Russia to provide full reparation to the victim's child and modify the country's legislation to address discrimination against women in the healthcare sector.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Drugs Died Women 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

17 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

20 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

20 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

20 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.