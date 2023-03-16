UN Concludes Russia Failed to Provide Decent Drug Dependence Treatment to Pregnant Woman

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has concluded on Thursday that the Russian authorities failed to provide gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services to a pregnant woman back in 2011

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) has concluded on Thursday that the Russian authorities failed to provide gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services to a pregnant woman back in 2011.

"CEDAW has found various violations of a woman's rights as she had no access to affordable, medically appropriate, gender-sensitive drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation services during pregnancy," the statement read.

The complaint was filed before the CEDAW in 2018 by Oksana Shpagina, who claimed that she had not been provided with appropriate medical services during pregnancy due to her chronic drug dependence.

At the time, health officials advised Shpagina to terminate her pregnancy since her medical condition could affect the future child's health. The woman also claimed that doctors in a drug rehabilitation clinic refused to provide treatment fearing it could harm the pregnancy.

Shpagina argued that she developed a fear of doctors and medical procedures due to the "humiliation and inferiority" that health authorities had caused her.

The CEDAW found that Russia "failed to ensure that the victim was protected from discrimination in the healthcare system and had failed to take appropriate measures to eliminate such discrimination."

After giving birth, Shpagina experienced frequent health issues, including several relapses into illicit drug use. The woman was also arrested twice and eventually imprisoned for making and possessing drugs, before she died in 2019.

The committee requested Russia to provide full reparation to the victim's child and modify the country's legislation to address discrimination against women in the healthcare sector.