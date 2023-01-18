UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the abduction of 50 girls and women in Burkina Faso and called for their immediate safe return, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the abduction of some 50 women and girls on 12 and 13 January 2023, in the surroundings of Arbinda, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, reportedly by unidentified Armed Groups. The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted women and girls and for their safe return to their families," he said.

He added that Guterres urges the local authorities to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to continue working with Burkina Faso and international partners to enhance the protection of civilians, respond to the humanitarian and development challenges, promote and protect human rights, and support efforts towards lasting peace," he added.

Over the past year, Burkina Faso saw a number of political crises, with the two governments subsequently overthrown over the course of nine months.