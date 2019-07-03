UrduPoint.com
UN Condemns Airstrike On Tripoli Migrant Center That Killed At Least 44, Injured 130

Wed 03rd July 2019

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a press release on Wednesday that it condemns the airstrike on the migrant detention center in Libya's capital Tripoli in which at least 44 people were killed and 130 others severely injured

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a press release on Wednesday that it condemns the airstrike on the migrant detention center in Libya's capital Tripoli in which at least 44 people were killed and 130 others severely injured.

"The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the attack on a compound in Tajoura in which migrants were detained, which led to at least 44 deaths and more than 130 severe injuries," the release said.

UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame said the attack, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar, could clearly constitute a war crime.

Salame called on the international community to denounce the airstrike and bring to justice all those who provided the weapons to carry out the airstrike.

UNSMIL noted in the release this was a second attack on the detention center, which houses some 600 undocumented migrants.

Since the 2011 US-sponsored overthrow and killing of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been divided into a western part under the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east of backed by the LNA.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The LNA has since captured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

