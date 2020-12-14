UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Condemns Assault On School, Children's Kidnappings In Northern Nigeria

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:01 PM

UN Condemns Assault on School, Children's Kidnappings in Northern Nigeria

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has denounced the recent attack on a boarding school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina and the abduction of hundreds of boys

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has denounced the recent attack on a boarding school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina and the abduction of hundreds of boys.

A group of unidentified armed militants attacked the Kankara Government Science Secondary School for boys on Friday, shooting dead the guards and kidnapping up to 400 pupils, half of the school's students who had attended the school premises that day. The rest escaped kidnapping by hiding in the bushes.

"UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families," the statement published late on Sunday read.

The agency expressed concern over similar attacks violating children's rights, which are still widespread across the Western African nation.

The statement noted that UNICEF had acknowledged the state's efforts to assist the safe return of the rescued children to their families.

On Saturday, the national security forces said they had found the perpetrators' hideout. A probe is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Kidnapping United Nations Katsina Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Japan's Space Agency Confirms Samples From Ryugu A ..

4 minutes ago

US Consulates General in Yekaterinburg, Vladivosto ..

4 minutes ago

Pound rises on Brexit talks extension, stocks mixe ..

5 minutes ago

Smog, very cold weather forecast for city

13 minutes ago

Woman injured due to unprovoked Indian firing, say ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.