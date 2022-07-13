UrduPoint.com

UN Condemns Attack On Chasiv Yar, Yet Makes No Mention Of Nova Kakhovka

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UN Condemns Attack on Chasiv Yar, Yet Makes No Mention of Nova Kakhovka

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The acting UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned on Tuesday the missile attack on Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, but did not mention the attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.

"I am appalled by the latest attack that hit a municipal dormitory for vulnerable people in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetska oblast, on the evening of 9 July. At least 34 civilians were killed, including a child, when the building where they had been seeking shelter was hit and collapsed. Another nine people were rescued from the debris and are now hospitalized," Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that in a high-precision strike in Chasiv Yar, it had destroyed a warehouse storing US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers and up to 30 Ukrainian militants who were shelling residential areas of Donetsk.

On Monday night, Ukrainian forces struck Nova Kakhovka, leaving seven people dead and about 40 injured. The attack caused explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaged a hospital, residential houses, a church and other buildings. The attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), according to local authorities.

